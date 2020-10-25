Punjab CM Hits Back At BJP's 'selective Outrage' Allegation On Hoshiarpur Rape Case

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit back at the BJP for targetting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi over their 'silence' on the Hoshiarpur rape case.

Defending the Congress leadership and the Punjab Government, CM Amarinder Singh said there is no need to visit the victim's family, as the accused has been arrested and the investigation is on. He then slammed BJP alleging, "In case of Hathras incident, no police probe was being done," he added.

READ | BJP Hits Out At 'tweet-friendly' Rahul Gandhi For Silence Over Hoshiarpur Rape Case

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had slammed the Gandhi siblings for remaining silent over the sexual assault of a six-year-old Dalit girl in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. She raised questions on the Congress leaders if the incident had not shaken the conscience of the duo 'who rush to every place that can help them politically'.

She had also criticized Rahul Gandhi for not even tweeting in support of the victim. "Not a word from the tweet-friendly leader Rahul Gandhi. No word on this, no outrage on this and no picnic on this," Sitharaman had stated.

READ | Hoshiarpur Rape Case: Sonu Sood Enraged By ‘heinous Crime', Demands 'severe Punishment’

Rahul Gandhi explains 'silence'

Ridiculing BJP's attack on his silence over the Hoshiarpur rape case, the former Congress chief asserted that the state government of Punjab is not denying the incident unlike in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi's remarks were in reference to the Hathras rape case where the victim's family was allegedly threatened. Wayanad MP taking to Twitter stated that if the state governments of Rajasthan and Punjab blocked the course of justice, he would go there to fight for it.

Unlike in UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are NOT denying that the girl was raped, threatening her family and blocking the course of justice.



If they do, I will go there to fight for justice. #Hathras — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 24, 2020

READ | After Being Raped, Minor Girl In Punjab's Hoshiarpur Killed And Set On Fire

In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed, and then set on fire, with her half-burnt body found at a home in Tanda's Jalalpur village, police said on Thursday.

The accused -- Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh -- have been arrested on the charges of murder, rape and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials informed.

READ | Wife Of UP Police Officer Part Of SIT Set Up To Probe Hathras Case Commits Suicide