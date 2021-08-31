Punjab CM Hits Back At Haryana's Khattar; Recounts Congress' Welfare Schemes For Farmers

As the verbal brawl between Punjab & Haryana CMs ensues, Captain Amarinder Singh launched a fresh series of attacks against ML Khattar on Tuesday. Responding to Haryana CM Khattar’s tweets questioning the welfare measures taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of the farmers, Punjab CM argued that it was CM Khattar’s desperate attempts to cover his own inability to cater to the needs of the farmers and hide the shameful treatment meted out at them.

Punjab CM Singh stepped up his attack and said, “rather than apologising for the unprompted and unjustified attack on the farmers, Khattar had been defending the police's action and is even trying to absolve the Karnal SDM's shocking instructions to the cops, which had been seen and condemned around the world.”

Captain Amarinder Singh hits back at CM Khattar

Captain Amarinder Singh questioned CM Khattar about his claims that his government had done more for farmers than the Punjab government. He said, “If that is the case, then why are your own state’s farmers angry with you and your Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?”

He also said, “Your party left us without money even to pay our employees, and yet, we have successfully waived off Rs. 4624.38 Crores in debt of 564143 Small and Marginal farmers till date, with another Rs. 590 Crore sanctioned for loan waiver of 2.85 lakh landless farmers and labourers.” The Punjab Chief Minister remarked that whilst Haryana doesn't really provide a single paisa in power subsidy to its farmers, Punjab provides a power subsidy of Rs. 7200 crore (about Rs. 17000 per hectare) every year to farmers' agriculture pump sets. Talking about Punjab's welfare schemes for farmers, he said that his government had spent Rs 62000 crore on wheat and paddy procurement in 2020-21, besides an additional Rs 1100 crore in Kharif and Rs 900 crore in Rabi seasons. Not only was Punjab leading the country in terms of procurement of key crops like wheat, paddy and cotton at MSP, but he also added.

In terms of crop diversification incentives, the Punjab Chief Minister claimed that his administration has given cotton farmers Rs. 9.95 crore and maize growers Rs. 4.06 crore in the last three years to promote alternative crops. This translates to Rs 7690 per hectare and Rs 7697 per farmer for maize and Rs 4150 per hectare and Rs 4600 per farmer for cotton, according to him. In addition, as part of its "Paani Bachao Paisa Kamao (PBPK)" programme, his administration is paying farmers Rs. 4.00 per unit of power saved by using water conservation measures and planting crops other than paddy, he said.

Haryana CM Khattar accuses Punjab CM Of Inciting Farmer Agitation

Earlier on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his comment demanding Khattar’s resignation over the recent Karnal violence row. Attacking Amarinder Singh, Khatar swiftly responded that Punjab CM is no one to ask him to resign as he and the Congress party are the ones who are inciting farmers and further encouraging miscreants to create a ruckus.

Furthering his attack on the CM, Khattar said he should take responsibility for the incident and should be the one leaving his post, as he alleged him for misleading and inciting the farmers. As per an ANI report, he said “Who is he (Capt Amarinder Singh) to demand my resignation? Instead, he should resign because he is behind the farmers' agitation. Farmers protesting there (at Delhi borders) are from Punjab. Farmers of Haryana are not protesting at Singhu or Tikri border.”

