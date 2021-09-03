Punjab CM Huddles With MLAs As AAP & SAD Plan No-confidence Motion; Sidhu Camp Absent

As AAP plans to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, the CM held a meeting with his close MLAs on Friday ahead of the special 1-day Assembly session. Sources state that the CM's meeting was not attended by Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's supporters. Congress has rebuffed any worries against losing a confidence vote stating that it was united and can prove the majority.

Congress confident of majority

Speaking to Republic TV, Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka said, "Congress always ready to reply on any query of Opposition. Congress is one and we will prove the majority anytime". Meanwhile, Akali Dal has issued its support to AAP for no confidence motion.

Opposition to bring no-confidence motion against Punjab CM

Earlier in the day, sources reported that AAP is planning to move a no-confidence motion against him. In preparation, AAP has issued a whip to all its 16 MLAs to be present in the upcoming Assembly session. Congress, which is in crisis due to tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Capt Amarinder Singh, too has issued a whip to remain present throughout the session.

Though the special 1-day session has been called on Friday to mark the 400th birth Anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur and no other business has been listed, AAP has said that it will raise issues on the floor. Congress enjoys a comfortable majority of 80 MLAs in the 117-seat Assembly. AAP, on the other hand, has only 16 MLAs and Akali Dal has 14 MLAs.

Harish Rawat: 'All is not well in Congress'

Earlier on Thursday, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said that all is not well with the Congress party in the state. The ex-Uttarakhand CM met Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at his Chandigarh residence and discussed the 5-point Congress memorandum and the 18-point promise which is to be fulfilled by his government. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was reportedly denied an audience with the party's high command after saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. Sidhu's advisors also recently made several pro-Pakistan statements and criticised the CM.

Recently, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Najot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. Sidhu later, once again riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfill the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022. Moreover, his supporters demanded the Punjab CM's ouster, which has been quashed by the High Command. Amarinder Singh has been declared as the party's CM face for the 2022 state polls.