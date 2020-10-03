Punjab CM Lashes Out At SAD's 'gimmicks', Mocks Protest Over Farm Laws 'failure'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet. The Chief Minister said that their 'gimmicks would not help them woo farmers'. He also termed SAD's protest over the Agriculture Laws a 'complete failure' and said that it was an attempt to 'vitiate' the atmosphere of Punjab.

'This is not a political fight ...'

"Their gimmicks now would not help the Akalis woo the farmers, whose lives they themselves were party to destroying as former allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is not a political fight about BJP or Congress, but a fight about our Kisani, about Punjab, our vajood (existence)," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a virtual address to the state's Sarpanches on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

'Where was SAD when govt moved resolution against farm bills?'

Attacking the SAD further, the Chief Minister has questioned, "Where were they when the state government moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha on August 28 seeking withdrawal of the anti-farmer Ordinances and demanding that the Centre make MSP a statutory right?".

He also recalled that he himself had resigned from Parliament twice to uphold the interests of the state and its people. Amarinder further went on to say that he had done it out of a sense of duty and never as a 'sham sacrifice', as had been done by Harsimrat.

'Had written to the PM'

Adding further, the Chief Minister said that despite being just two per cent of the country's population, Punjab has fed the entire nation for over six decades. He also revealed that he has written to PM Modi soon after the farm bills were promulgated. "Soon after the promulgation of the three Farm Ordinances by the Central Government on June 5, I had written to the Prime Minister to convey our government's strong reservations and concern". The Centre, however, did not address the state's concerns but went ahead to enact the anti-farmer agricultural laws through brute majority, the chief minister said.

CM launches signature campaign

The Chief Minister also launched the Congress' signature campaign in the state on Friday against the new farm. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Brinder Singh Dhillon were present at the launch of the signature campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)