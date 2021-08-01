Punjab CM Lukewarm On Pre-election Cabinet Reshuffle & Roadshows; Outlines Sidhu's Role

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday clearly stated that his government and party leaders would work in unity towards the victory of Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. On the other hand, ruling out any possibility of an immediate Cabinet reshuffle, the Punjab Chief Minister however said that he would surely discuss this subject with the party's high command during his visit to Delhi. Speaking with media persons, the Chief Minister said that the party is in a good position right now and that the same has to be further consolidated till the elections.

'No roadshows for elections amid COVID pandemic'

Responding to the issue of organizing roadshows in the run-up to the forthcoming assembly elections, the Chief Minister said that there were no such plans so far amid the COVID pandemic. CM Singh however, stated that he will work according to the advice of medical specialists on this subject.

Two power centers with two different sets of responsibilities

Replying to another question about the 'two' power centers in the Congress party, the Chief Minister stated it as nothing 'exceptional' as Navjot Singh Sidhu who is in the capacity of PPCC President while he (Captain Amarinder Singh) as the Chief Minister are performing two different sets of responsibilities.

Captain Amarinder Singh added that he was also the PPCC President thrice and that he is well acquainted with the duties of the party President. "Moreover, the Government and the Party are two different entities having defined roles," he said. When asked to comment on Sidhu's not mentioning either his (CM), Rahul, or Priyanka's name in his address on installation ceremony as PPCC President, the Punjab Chief stated that it is hardly any point and doesn't stir him at all.

Answering another query about Sidhu's frequent meetings with party leaders and MLAs, the Chief Minister said that it's the duty of the party President to strengthen the organizational structure which could only be possible by keeping close liaison with the rank and file of the party. "The party and government should work as a team since the assembly elections are just six months away," said CM Singh.

The government has already fulfilled 93% of the poll promises: Punjab CM

The Punjab Chief also pointed out that the government would try its best to live up to the aspirations of the people while the party President will be duty-bound to push the party forward in the political arena.

When asked about his party's plans for the upcoming assembly polls, Chief Minister Singh said that his government had already fulfilled 93% of the promises that his party had made in the election manifesto and that it would soon go up to 95%.

He also mentioned that before his government, Chandrababu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh had made a record by accomplishing 83% of poll promises. He said that 5% of the remaining promises are left only due to the GST regime because when their party drafted the manifesto there was the system of VAT, not the prevailing GST.