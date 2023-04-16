Punjab CM Mann, All AAP Ministers, MPs To Accompany Arvind Kejriwal To CBI Headquarters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, April 16, for his questioning in the excise policy case. Mann will be accompanied by all the ministers of Punjab and Delhi as well as AAP MPs. The CBI summoned Kejriwal on April 14 to testify in the liquor policy case. Sources say Kejriwal has been summoned as a witness and not as accused in the case.

CBI officials said he has been summoned to appear at the agency's office at 11 am on Sunday to answer questions from the investigative team. The central agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the case.

Kejriwal said on Saturday that he will appear before investigative agencies in the excise policy matter and that if he was "corrupt," no one in the world was "honest." During a press conference in response to the CBI summons in the excise policy case, he said that BJP leaders were seeking his arrest and that if the party had "ordered" the agency to arrest him, it could not refuse.

The Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which grants licences to liquor traders, is said to have allegedly benefited some particular dealers who paid bribes for it, a claim strenuously denied by the AAP. The policy was later repealed.

According to sources, Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat before arriving at the CBI headquarters. Sources added the AAP is planning to protest the CBI summons issued to Kejriwal.

Kejriwal declared on Saturday that he will sue CBI and Enforcement Directorate officials in court for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits. He tweeted, “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.”

We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023

After Kejriwal’s tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju responded on Twitter, “Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law,", “ED, CBI के ख़िलाफ़ कोर्ट जाओगे और अगर कोर्ट भी ख़िलाफ़ गई तो फिर कोर्ट के ख़िलाफ़ भी जाओगे?”