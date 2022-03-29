Punjab CM Mann Assures To Make Punjabi University Free From Debt To Regain Its Glory

Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his maiden visit to Punjabi University in Patiala assured on Tuesday that the university will not be left under any financial burden to regain its glory as a prestigious educational institute in the northern part of the country. CM Mann further stated that pending issues of school and college teachers will also be resolved soon.

While speaking at an event in Punjabi University, CM Mann said, "I guarantee to make Punjabi University free from debt so as to regain its pristine glory as a seat of higher learning in northern India. Our priority is to provide world-class education to the students of the state."

"All pending issues of school and college teachers would be resolved soon. Our youth will get enough opportunities to exhibit their capacities and capabilities in the state so that they could become ideal citizens of society," he added.

Punjab CM Mann Announces Door-to-door Delivery Of Ration

Earlier on March 28, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that the government will be providing rations at the doorsteps of Punjab residents so that the people, especially the elderly, will not have to wait in queue for long hours to get ration. He said, “Often they have to leave their day’s work to get the ration. Old women have to walk for kilometres to get it from ration depots."

The Punjab Chief Minister also alleged that the ration which reaches people is often of poor quality and that the incumbent AAP government will make sure this does not continue further. Addressing the problem of poor-quality rations, Mann said, "But the poor have no choice but to eat it. However, now the AAP is all set to change this. The good-quality ration will be packed in clean gunny bags and delivered to people’s doorstep."