Punjab CM Mann Calls For Urgent Cabinet Meeting, To Discuss Demands Of Protesting Farmers

Amidst the protests by farmers in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has now called for a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The meeting has been scheduled for 10.30 am in Chandigarh. The farmers' protests and their demands will be the main point of the discussion.

CM Bhagwant Mann has called for a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh as farmers continue to protest against the paddy sowing schedule and other demands. The farmers camped at the Punjab- Chandigarh border with their tractors-trolleys and even raised the demand to meet the CM in person. The protestors also warned against breaking the barricades and March towards Chandigarh if their demands are not taken up by the state.

The cabinet meeting comes after CM Mann on Tuesday said that he will fix all farmers' issues and sought their cooperation. Speaking on farmers' demand to meet him, Mann had said, "That won't happen if they raise murdabad slogans. I have already called them for discussion. I have already said to provide MSP on various crops. I want to ask the farmers what am I doing wrong with Punjab?" He then added, "Protest is their democratic right. Our government is in dialogue with them. We will discuss issues together."

Punjab farmers protest at Chandigarh-Mohali border

After being stopped from entering Chandigarh, Punjab farmers sat on a protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border to press Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with several demands, including beginning paddy sowing from June 10 and a bonus on wheat. In an ultimatum to the government, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said if CM does not hold a meeting with them by Wednesday, then they will move towards Chandigarh breaking barricades.

One of their demands includes a Rs 500 bonus on every quintal of wheat as yield has been dropped due to severe heatwave conditions. They are also against the government's decision to allow paddy sowing in stagged manner from June 18 to lower the electricity burden. Farmers want the government to allow sowing paddy from June 18. They also demand notification issued for the MSP (Minimum Support Price) for maize and moong. They also want the government to decrease charges on the extension of electricity load from Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,200, uninterrupted 10-12 hours power supply and credit of outstanding sugarcane payment.

Image: PTI