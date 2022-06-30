Punjab: CM Mann Passes Resolution Against Agnipath Scheme In Assembly; Seeks Rollback

As various parts of the country witnessed protests against the Agnipath scheme, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution, recommending the state government to urge the Centre to immediately roll back the Union Government's Armed Forces recruitment scheme.

While moving the resolution, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that more than 1 lakh soldiers are from Punjab, and all are serving the nation. "The Agnipath scheme disappoints all soldiers. I will speak to the Home Minister regarding the issue. Punjab Vidhan Sabha requests the Union government to roll back the Agnipath Scheme," the CM added.

The resolution that was passed in the Punjab Assembly against Agnipath states, “The unilateral announcement of the Agnipath scheme by the Centre has witnessed widespread reactions in all states, including Punjab. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha strongly feels that the scheme where the youth will be employed only for a period of four years and only upto 25% will be retained, is neither in the best interests of national security nor of the youth. The policy is likely to create dissatisfaction among the youth who wish to serve the armed forces for life."

"It must be highlighted that more than one lakh soldiers from Punjab serve in the armed forces and many of them give the supreme sacrifice of their life on the borders of the country every year. The youth of Punjab consider serving in the armed forces as a matter of pride and honour and are renowned for their valour. The scheme has crushed the dreams of many youths of Punjab who have been aspiring to join the armed forces as regular soldiers. The scheme also has the propensity to weaken the long-standing esprit de corps of the armed forces. Through this resolution, this House recommends to the state government to take up the matter with the Centre so that the Agnipath scheme is rolled back immediately,” the resolution added.

Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

However, violent protests were reported across several states of India, including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, with the protestors expressing concerns about job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Centre's Agnipath yojana set trains on fire, vandalised railway stations and blocked roads. Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. The Defence Ministry also cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.