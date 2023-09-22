Punjab CM Mann Wants Guv To Approach PM Modi Over RDF, Gets Questioned On ₹50,000 Cr Debt

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, on September 22, replied to CM Bhagwant Mann's request to take up the matter of the pending Rural Development Funds (RDF) amounting to Rs 5,637 crore. Sharing his commitment to "serve the people of Punjab," Purohit underscored that Mann already approached the Supreme Court in the matter and said that it would be "appropriate" to wait for the Court's decision.

"I have received your letter regarding the Rural Development Fund amounting to Rs 5,637 crore and requesting for my intervention to take up the case with the prime minister. At the outset, I would like to convey that I am duty bound to serve the people of Punjab," the Governor wrote in his response to Mann.

The Punjab CM says that the lack of RDF funds has rendered the mandi board unable to repay its existing debts and help farmers with agricultural and developmental activities.

Punjab Governor seeks state govt's reply on Rs 50,000 crore debt

“I have learnt from the media reports that you have already approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India before approaching me. It would be appropriate to wait for the decision of the highest court before anything is done on this issue,” he further said. The case reached the Supreme Court when the Punjab government sought its intervention in July this year.

Purohit, however, sought the Punjab government's response on its debt of Rs 50,000 crore and asked details of the amount's utilisation to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the same. "I have learnt that the debt of Punjab rose by about Rs 50,000 crore during your regime. Details of utilisation of this huge amount may be furnished so that I will be able to convince the prime minister that money has been properly utilised," the Governor said.

Notably, the state government and the Governor have been at loggerheads on various issues including the RDF.

(With PTI inputs)