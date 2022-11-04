The pollution level in Delhi remains in the severe plus category for the second day in a row as the national capital chokes with the worsening of the air pollution. To add more to the further deterioration of Delhi's air condition, 2,666 cases of farm fire have been reported in the last 24 hours in Punjab.

On Friday, Republic TV confronted Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on the rise in Delhi pollution due to stubble burning in Punjab as it accounts for 34% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution. The Punjab CM waved away all the questions by remaining silent in his car as it drove away.

#BREAKING | Republic confronts Bhagwant Mann on pollution. The Punjab CM waves away all questions as stubble burning debate continues to grow.

'Air pollution is an issue of the whole of North India': Kejriwal urges Centre to intervene

On Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann did a press briefing on Delhi's air pollution issue. Citing the names of places in the Northern part of India where the pollution levels are either severe or very poor, Kejriwal said, “It’s an issue of the whole of north India. AAP is not the only one that is responsible for it. It’s not that the Delhi and Punjab governments are responsible for it alone. There are many reasons for it. Some are locals and some are regional."

Adding further he said, "The central government must come forward and take steps so to save north India from air pollution... We have governments in Delhi and Punjab. It’s not a time for finger-pointing or blame game. They say we are responsible, we say they are responsible- but people will get no relief from this. People need solutions. We accept that stubble burning is happening in Punjab. But farmers are not responsible for it. When farmers will get solutions, they will stop stubble burning."

"If stubble burning is taking place in Punjab, our government is responsible for it... By the next year, stubble-burning cases will be reduced because of the actions taken by the Punjab government," Kejriwal said.

'We're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow'

During the press brief, CM Kejriwal announced that from November 5, all primary schools in Delhi will remain shut owing to air pollution. "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," the Delhi CM said.

We're taking all steps to control pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow; also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Notably, this comes following the BJP's attack on the AAP chief for not shutting the schools when the air pollution levels have turned to 'very severe' levels in the national capital.

BJP urged Kejriwal to shut down schools amid worsening of Delhi pollution

Earlier while speaking to Republic over Delhi pollution, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Pollution is not a political issue. BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party, all breathe the same air. Pollution is a people issue. Therefore I request with folded hands, Mr Kejriwal please don’t mess with children’s lives, and close the schools."

"Yesterday the AQI was beyond 700. This morning, in many parts of Delhi, including Jahangirpuri, the AQI is above 600. When it is such a health emergency, it’s a red-level crisis, Kejriwal the part-time CM is in Gujarat. He takes no action on what is happening in Punjab- the stubble burning which is going out of hand... The least he can do is not risk the lives of our children. Today, we are not speaking as politicians. Today we are speaking as a member of the public," Poonwalla added.