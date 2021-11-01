Punjab CM Meets Dropped Congress Min Rana Sodhi Days After Amarinder Announces New Party

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections, the Congress party has now gone into damage control mode. Following Captain Amarinder Singh's announcement regarding a new party, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is meeting with dropped ministers. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Punjab CM now met with dropped minister Rana Sodhi to discuss a possible future for him in the party.

The Congress party is now hosting meetings with dropped ministers ahead of the formation of Captain Amarinder Singh’s new party. According to Republic TV sources, there will be more meetings in the coming days between the party leadership and the dropped ministers to urge them not to leave the party. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is also approaching ministers to urge them to look at a future in the party.

Channi met with Rana Sodhi, who was the sports minister in the Captain Amarinder regime. Sodhi was dropped from the ministerial position without any reason. Now, Channi is seen trying to justify the dropping and is discussing how the relationship between the party and the leader can be maintained till the 2022 elections. The Congress party is once again trying to win back the loyalty of the dropped ministers by holding meetings with them.

Channi meets Rahul Gandhi

As Punjab Congress' infighting continues to boil, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, met with ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. In the meeting, Channi has discussed the political situation in the state including his tiff with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He also apprised Gandhi of the 'pro-people' measures taken by his government and discussed the fallout due to ex-CM Amarinder Singh launching his own party and its impact on Congress. He also informed Gandhi of the probe into the sacrilege case and the special session opposing the new BSF mandate. A day ago, the Wayanad MP met Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the ex-CM claimed that he had the support of many MLAs.

Amarinder Singh to announce new party

After resigning as the CM, Amarinder Singh set the rumour mills abuzz by meeting Amit Shah on September 29 at the latter's residence in Delhi. Officially commenting on the meeting, the Congress leader mentioned, "Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against farm laws and urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification". A day later, he met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss security-related issues. After returning to Punjab on the same day, Singh announced that he will leave Congress but not join BJP.

Image: PTI/ Twitter