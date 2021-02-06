'Punjab CM Must Ensure withdrawal Of Cases Against Jailed Farmers': Harsimrat Kaur Badal 

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and urged him to ensure that cases against jailed farmers are withdrawn. Badal's statement comes after the violence that took place in the national capital on January 26.

'Farmers imprisoned without any FIR'

The former Union Minister has stated that it is Amarinder Singh's responsibility to go to Delhi and ensure that the cases are withdrawn. In addition, she also remarked that those jailed after the January 26 violence have been imprisoned withouth an FIR. Further hitting out at the Centre, Badal also claimed that not only Punjab, but people across the country are agitating against the three farm laws at different protest sites.

It's CM Amarinder Singh's responsibility to go to Delhi & ensure that cases registered against innocent youths of Punjab are withdrawn. They've been imprisoned without any FIR. It's Punjab govt's responsibility to help them, what're they doing?: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD pic.twitter.com/8HL5aN8pjx — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

READ: Opposition Demands Separate Discussion On Farmers' Issue Amid Lok Sabha Ruckus For 4th Day

Govt. of India has a misunderstanding that only Punjab is agitating. Entire country is protesting, farmers from all states are sitting at protest sites. If they still want to turn a blind eye claiming only Punjab is protesting, then one can't do anything:Harsimrat Kaur Badal,SAD pic.twitter.com/LuP6lbbKIv — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

READ: Harsimrat Slams Amarinder Over Sacrileges; Alleges He Is 'dancing To Tunes Of Centre'

Farmers' Chakka Jam

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have proposed to stage nationwide road blockage or "Chakka Jam" on Saturday. The 3-hour road blockade will take place between 12 pm to 3 pm across the country. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has stated that roads in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will not be blocked as farmers in these states are already on stanby.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ: SKM Raises Jailed Farmers & 'missing Youth' In Meeting With Kejriwal; Delhi CM Reassures