Punjab CM Puts PPAs Signed By Badals Under Review; Legal Strategy To Counter Them Soon

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said his government would soon announce a legal strategy to counter the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government. The CM pointed out that the PPAs which continue to cause problems in the state were already under review as it had put an "atrociously unnecessary" financial burden on the state. The announcement was made in a meeting set up to review the power situation in Punjab.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who chaired the meeting which reviewed the power situation in the state, said that the government will soon announce a legal strategy to tackle the issue. According to the statement released by the Punjab government, the CM also said that a carefully charted legal course of action was being formulated to save the state from any further financial losses. The government is planning to correct the issue caused by the ‘ill-conceived’ PPAs signed by the Badals during their rule.

According to the CM, only 17 out of the 139 PPAs signed by the SAD-BJP government, were needed to cater to the state’s full power demand. He further added in the statement that a remaining 122 for 1314 MWs of expensive power were inexplicably signed, adding an unwarranted financial burden on the state.

The CM, who claimed that the present crisis is a result of one unit’s failure of the Talwandi Sabo Power Plant, generating 660 MW of power said a notice had already been issued to the plant by PSPCL for imposing a heavy penalty. He went on to reveal that heavy measures taken by the government to control the issue include a controlled power usage in industries, including rolling mills and induction furnaces, from July 1 to 7. He further added that the state government offices have also been directed to function from 8 AM to 2 PM till July 10, without the use of air conditioners.

Punjab’s power usage increases

The statement claims that despite the Chief Minister’s appeal to people in order to overcome the temporary shortage of power, the power demands from last week touched an unprecedented 16000 MW. This forced the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to purchase 7400 MW of power from outside the state. Captain Amarinder Singh also pointed out that any lack of prompt in the purchase would have seen the state face an additional deficit of 1000 MW, further aggravating the crisis in hand.

