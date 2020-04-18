Punjab CM Quashes Harsimrat Badal's Claims; Accuses Her Of Indulging In Petty Politics

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and accused her of indulging in petty politics based on 'falsehood' amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This comes after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in a series of tweets, claimed that the Punjab government had received Rs 3,445 crore from the Centre, 15 kg wheat and 3 kg pulses for almost half the population of the state.

The Punjab Chief Minister labelled her claims as false and stated that it was just an attempt by Badal to mislead people. Captain Amarinder Singh stated that her information was 'absolutely incorrect' and remarked that Badal is ill-informed even about the basic facts relating to her own state. Singh also hit back at Badal as he stated that she should be ashamed of spreading such false propaganda on such a major issue and called for everyone to come together instead and join hands to fight this unprecedented crisis.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had been seeking the special package and release of pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) arrears of Rs 4,400 crore from the Centre. The special package includes Rs 729 crore for hospital upgradation and Rs 550 crore for setting up an institute for advanced virology. On April 14, Singh had told media that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given positive indications, the special package was yet to come.

Coronavirus in Punjab

A police officer died of COVID-19 infection in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 16 as eight new cases surfaced in the state, officials here said. The state's coronavirus count now stands at 219, of which 172 are active cases, according to a medical bulletin. Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli (52) died while undergoing treatment for the disease at the SPS hospital in the afternoon, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.

