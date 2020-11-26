Punjab CM Refutes Haryana CM's Claims, Says 'didn't Receive Any Calls From Khattar'

As Haryana Police used water cannons to stop the farmers' march to Delhi to protest against the three laws farm reform laws, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has called the act of the police as "against the democratic rights".

He said, the Haryana Government or the Police "could have given the farmers a place to protest, but attempting to stop the protest is incorrect. No one broke the law, no one incited riots, then what was the need of stopping them."

He opined that "when the government takes action, there is a reaction. So in reaction, the youth which participated in the protest reacted, after which the police fired tear gas." "In Punjab, people are out there on Railway track from past 60 days. Not a single person had even minor injuries," he said.

Earlier in the day, Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar had slammed Amarinder Singh asking him to " please stop inciting innocent farmers." Khattar stated that he will quit politics if the MSP is impacted due to the three laws as contended by Congress party. Khattar also stated that he tried to contact Amarinder from past three days but the Punjab CM remained unreachable. Khattar slammed the Punjab CM asking him "Is this how you serious you are for farmer's issues? You are tweeting and running away from talks."

.@capt_amarinder ji, I've said it earlier and I'm saying it again, I'll leave politics if there'll be any trouble on the MSP - therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

I've been trying to reach out to you for the last 3 days but sadly you decided to stay unreachable - is this how serious you are for farmer's issues? You're only tweeting and running away from talks, Why? — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over - let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people - atleast avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

Reacting to Khattar's attack, Amarinder said, "He (Khattar) is not that kind of a person. Somebody from the social media cell must have tweeted on his behalf. But I did not get any call from him. I have spoken to Home Minister (Amit Shah) three times. Spoke to him twice today itself. I spoke to the prime minister also, then why wouldn't I speak to Khattar. I don't know when he called me. And his statement that I incited people is wrong. Now Haryana people are agitating, am I inciting them?"

Farmers have been holding protests against the three farm reform bills passed in the monsoon session of Parliament in September. Congress has been contending that the laws are anti-farmers and will impact the concept of minimum support price (MSP). However, the Centre has repeatedly assured that the MSP mechanism will continue to exist even after the new reform laws, however, the new laws will give the farmers freedom to sell their produce outside of the Mandis as against the earlier compulsion to sell only through Mandis. Moreover, farmers will also have the option to sell through Mandis if they want to.

With the new laws, the farmers will have the option to sell directly to private sector entities without being dependent on the middlemen and APMC regulators, while the Congress has contended said that the entry of private entities into farm sector will lead to the farmers being at the mercy of the corporates. State governments in Punjab, Rajasthan have passed laws annulling the Centre's laws. However, BJP has contended that the laws passed by the states cannot negate the laws of the parliament.

Union Minister Rao Saheb Danve on October 4 had revealed that Amarinder Singh who has been vehemently protesting against the laws was himself a part of the committee which studied the draft legislation of the bills.

The farmers seemingly from Punjab and Haryana protested against the farm laws and were marching towards Delhi for a showdown. Haryana police used water cannons to stop farmers from Punjab proceeding with their march to Delhi. Police on Thursday were seen firing tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border (Haryana-Punjab border) near Ambala while the farmers broke the barricades and threw from the bridge.

What are the controversial Farm Laws?

The Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive.

Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. State governments in Punjab, Rajasthan have passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

