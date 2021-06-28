Punjab CM Refutes Kejriwal's Charges Of Denying Presser, Says 'happy To Offer Lunch Too'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday rubbished the accusations that he did not allow the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to hold a press conference in Chandigarh. The Punjab CM clarified that a few days back Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally in the city then why the state government will now stop him from having a press conference. Punjab CM claimed that AAP just wants to do drama and offered to arrange lunch too for the party. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to visit Chandigarh on Tuesday as AAP intensifies preparations for the upcoming elections in the state.

'AAP just wants to do drama even if it means lying': CM Amarinder Singh

"Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just a few days back so why should we stop him now from having a press conference. If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. AAP just wants to do drama even if it means lying," said Captain Amarinder Singh

AAP alleges Punjab CM denied permission for PC

On Monday, AAP alleged that Captain Amarinder Singh's office refused to give permission to Arvind Kejriwal's press conference which was scheduled to be held at Punjab Bhavan on Tuesday at 1 pm. The party asserted that "We will hold the press conferences no matter how hard Captain tries".

Later, AAP's Punjab unit chief Raghav Chadha tweeted and said the Amarinder Singh's fear of Kejriwal has reached a where his office has denied the party permission to hold a press conference at the pre-decided venue. He also added that Delhi CM Kejriwal will make a mega announcement tomorrow (Tuesday) in Chandigarh that will send 440-volt current to Captain & his party.

.@capt_amarinder's fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue.

Nevertheless, @ArvindKejriwal will make a mega announcement tomo in Chandigarh which will send 440volt current to Capt & his party. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 28, 2021

Kejriwal announces free electricity for all in Punjab if AAP wins

After the high-level meeting to review the power situation in Punjab and a discussion over the proposal to give 200 unit free power to all domestic consumers in the state, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the high electricity prices in the state and announced free electricity for all in Punjab if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms the government in the state going to polls early next year. He also said his government is giving free electricity up to 200 units to the people in Delhi.

Kejriwal's Punjab Visit, announcement of Sikh CM face

On June 21, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls and assured people that his party's CM face will be someone from the Sikh community. He said that Punjab wants to change and the only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. The political battle has intensified in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections to be held next year. Political parties have also started their preparations for the elections.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)