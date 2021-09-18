Punjab CM Resigns: AAP's Raghav Chadha Claims Congress Has 'greed Of Power And Chair'

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha recently reacted to Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as Punjab Chief Minister. He said that Indian National Congress has the greed of power and chair. "Governance of Punjab has become worst. Punjab Government is in a standstill position now," the Delhi MLA said.

He further said that the people of the state are suffering due to the crisis brought by the Congress government in Punjab. "Governance is zero now. People had expected a stable government and that is why they voted for them," the AAP leader said.

In a video on Twitter captioned "Governance in the state of Punjab has been the biggest casualty in Congress's 'Game of Thrones', Chadha said that Congress has become sinking Titanic. He said that the whole administration has come to standstill. " I belong to Punjab and I am feeling bad (for People)," he added.

Governance in the state of Punjab has been the biggest casualty in Congress's 'Game of Thrones' pic.twitter.com/JbbriFhHxy — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 18, 2021

Punjab CM steps down

Punjab Chief Minister Singh stepped down from his position on Saturday months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The Captain went to Raj Bhavan and handed over his resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

After resigning, Singh expressed said that he felt humiliated with the party's decisions, adding that he has been summoned three times by the party high command in the past two months. Raveen Thukral, Singh's Media advisor, said that Punjab CM resigned with his council of ministers.

This development comes amid the power tussle in the Punjab Congress camp. Some party MLAs had also conveyed to the party leadership that Singh does not enjoy the majority of MLAs. Amarinder Singh, who was Captain during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, took the oath as 26th Chief Minister of Punjab in 2017.

Image: @Raghav_Chadha/@CMOPB- Twitter