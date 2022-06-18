Punjab CM Says Youth 'unhappy' With Agnipath; 'will Write To PM Modi To Withdraw Decision'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, criticized the Central government over the 'Agnipath' recruitment programme and said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to withdraw the decision. Over the ongoing protest and violence by army aspirants, Mann said there is anger among the youth over the new scheme.

"They want 17-year-old boys to join the forces and get retired at 21. You fight elections till you are 90 years old but you want to retire youngsters at such a young age. The youth is not happy with this scheme. I will write to PM Modi to withdraw the decision. Those who want to work for the country with passion should be given the chance to serve the nation and be given a pension later. You cannot hire troops on contract," he told reporters.

On Friday, when protestors engaged in violence and torched public vehicles, the Punjab CM said that the country was on fire as a result of the government's "rash action and foolish conduct." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to Mann, is adamantly opposed to this action, which denies young people the opportunity to serve their nation for the rest of their lives, leaving them "useless" after only four years of duty.

Agnipath protests

Army aspirants across states are protesting against the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions, and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel have been reported in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana since the announcement of the scheme.

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.