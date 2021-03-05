Punjab CM Slams AAP For Walking Out Of Assembly Before Resolution For Repeal Of Farm Laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for walking out of the State Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. "The party had never been truly concerned about protecting the farmers or their interest, and its leadership again proved itself to be an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with whom AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was colluding against the agitating farmers," he said.

READ: Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP, Says "no One Talks About Unemployment, Farmer Issues"

"AAP cheating farmers"

Earlier, Singh had shown the members of the assembly a copy of the Delhi Gazette notification relating to the implementation of one of the three laws, in order to prove that AAP was in fact cheating the farmers with its false propaganda in their support.

"The fact is that they have repeatedly backstabbed the farmers, and have done so ago," he added recalling the part's u-turn on the issue.

READ: Delhi MCD Bypoll Results: AAP Wins 4 Of 5 Wards In BJP-run Body; CM Kejriwal On Cloud 9

This is not the first time AAP has walked out of the Assembly. Earlier, during an all-party meeting chaired by Singh, the party members had walked just before the representatives of all the parties could pass a resolution in support of the agitating farmers.

Recalling all the past incidents, Singh outlined, "AAP is not interested in the truth but wanted to continue with its malicious agenda of spreading misinformation regarding the issue.

READ: Farmer Protests: Kejriwal Alleges 'BJP Govt Worse Than Britishers' At Meerut Mahapanchayat

100 days of Farmer protest

As the farmers' protest completes 100 days on Saturday, the union leaders have asserted that they are going strong, and the movement is 'far from over'.

"The marathon movement has sent out a message of unity, made farmers visible, and brought them back on the political landscape of the country,' they added.

READ: We Are Going Strong: Farmer Leaders As Protest Enters 100th Day

For the past 100 days, the farmers of the country have been protesting at the three border points-Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur against the three farm laws- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the impasse between farmers and the Centre.

(Inputs from ANI)