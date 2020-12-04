Punjab CM Slams Akali Dal Leaders Amid Farmers' Protest Over Allegations Of 'ED Pressure'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has slammed all the opposition parties in the state alleging that the opposition parties were playing politics with the lives of the farmers to further their own interests. Retaliating strongly to former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's charge that the CM was under ED pressure, Captain Amarinder said that he was not scared of the ED or anyone else.

“For 13 years, I have been going to courts because of the cases initiated against me by the Badals. I am not bothered about ED. I can go to courts and fight for another 13 years,” the statement from Punjab CMO said quoting Amarinder.

According to the Punjab CMO statement, Captain Amarinder lambasted the Akali Dal leadership by saying, "All these Badals are alike, and they are all liars. Akali leaders should stop lying and tell the truth as the people know what you are," he said.

Taking on the Badals and the Akali Dal leader's stint of returning the Padma Bhushan medal in support of the farmers' protest, Captain Amarinder stated, "All his life Parkash Singh Badal has been claiming that he represents the interests of the farmers. Then why did his party support the central Ordinances after initially opposing them, and then did an about-turn and started publicly criticising the legislations?"

In a video statement on Facebook, Captain Amarinder said, "I do not know why Parkash Singh Badal got the Padma Bhushan in the first place."

READ | Farmers' Unions Demand Repealing Of Laws Ahead Of Fifth Round Of Deliberations With Centre

READ | Farmers' Stir: TMC To Organize Protests In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee To Join On Dec 10

Captain Amarinder pointed out that as a member of the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had been very much a part of the meeting that passed the farm ordinances. He also slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the Delhi CM twisted his statement on national security.

"It was clearly made in reference to Pakistan and as home minister of Punjab, it was his duty to apprise the Union Home Minister of the dangers of the prolonged agitation."

Taking on his Haryana and Delhi counterpart, Captain Amarinder said in the Punjabi language that Kejriwal is in the habit of lying and ML Khattar is in the habit of thrashing.

He also spoke about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to get the amendment bills of Punjab assembly approved by the President.

"I had told Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the amendment Bills passed in Punjab Vidhan Sabha were the solution to breaking the deadlock over the farmers' issue as they were the essence of the state's future. I urged him to get the Bills approved by the President," Captain Amarinder said.

Meanwhile, the fifth round of deliberations between the Centre and the agitating farm unions will be held on Saturday. The farmers' unions on Friday categorically stated that they want the three farm laws to be repealed. Moreover, the Unions have also reiterated the call for burning effigies of the Central leadership and corporate businessmen, along with a Bharat Bandh at a later date. However, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday expressed hope that the government will meet their demands during the fifth round of talks scheduled on December 5.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Farmers' Stir: PIL Filed In SC Seeking Immediate Removal Of Protesters From Delhi Borders

READ | Congress Vows To Move No-confidence Motion Against Haryana Govt Over Farmers' Protests