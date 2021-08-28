Expressing shock over the "brutal" attack by Haryana Police, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, August 28, slammed his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for assaulting peacefully protesting farmers. He also claimed that many farmers were injured in the baton charge.

“This is no way to treat out annadaatas,” the Chief Minister said, warning that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have to bear consequences of horrendous action in the upcoming elections in Punjab and other states.

Amarinder Singh said that the Khattar-led government deliberately used brute force in an attempt to end farmers' stir against the three-agri laws. He also pointed that it was not a standalone incident. He said that in November 2020, the Haryana Police had assaulted farmers and stopped them from marching towards Delhi borders.

"Such Khattar government-sponsored attack on farmers was not only unacceptable but outright condemnable," Punjab CM said, demanding an apology from Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Instead of heeding the concerns of the farmers and repealing the Farm Laws which were clearly undemocratic and anti-farmer, the BJP had been persistently indulging in offensive acts, even stooping to the extent of insulting them by using derogatory names," Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi condemns action by Haryana Police

The use of force against farmers has invited criticism from Congress leaders. Condemning the police action, Rahul Gandhi tweeted "Again the blood of farmers is shed... and India bows its head in shame.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Haryana CM rained lathis over the state's soul and the next generation will remember the blood of farmers, which split on the roads.

Farmers protest near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal

Several farmers who have been protesting since November 2020, against the three agri laws near the Bastara toll plaza claimed to have witnessed around 8 to 10 people sustain wounds in the police action. Haryana Police, however, claimed that mild force was used to disperse demonstrators, who were blocking the highway.

Initially, police asked farmers to disperse but resorted to lathi-charge as they refused to budge. According to police, the protestors were heading towards Karnal in protest of a BJP meeting.