Punjab CM Slams MHA Over 'bonded Labourers' Claims; Says 'Centre Defaming State's Farmers'

Lashing out at the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday, said that the Union government was spreading misinformation about Punjab's farmers by alleging 'bonded labourers' worked in their fields. Terming it a 'conspiracy to defame Punjab farmers', the Punjab CM dismissed reports of 'bonded labourers' in the state. His response comes after MHA informed the Punjab government that 58 mentally challenged people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were found working as 'bonded labourers' in the border districts of the state.

Punjab CM: 'Centre defaming farmers'

MHA pulls up Punjab

The Centre has informed the Punjab government that 58 mentally challenged people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were found working as bonded labourers in the border districts of the state and asked it to take appropriate action to deal with the "serious" problem. In a communication to the chief secretary of Punjab, the Union Home Ministry said the Border Security Force (BSF) has found these 58 people were brought to Punjab with the promise of good salary but exploited, given drugs and forced to work in inhuman conditions. The home ministry said the BSF has informed it that these labourers were rescued from the border areas of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Abohar in Punjab in 2019 and 2020.

The Punjab government has also been asked to inform it on priority about the action taken in the matter. The home ministry also sent a copy of the letter to the Union Labour Secretary with the request to issue suitable instructions to all states, especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha for creating awareness amongst people to ensure that the poor are not duped by unscrupulous elements by making false promises for better job prospects. With several reports linking it to the farmers' protest, MHA termed it "distorted" and "misleading".

Farmers protests

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.