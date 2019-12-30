The Debate
Punjab CM Slams Yogi Govt Over Alleged Assault On Priyanka Gandhi By UP Police

Politics

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh over the assault alleged by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by police

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh over the assault alleged by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by UP police. Singh said that the entire act was condemnable and a shameful act for the BJP. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should look into the matter. 

Speaking to the media Singh said, "No police constable can behave in such a manner with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unless they have orders from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This action done is disgraceful. Is this the way national leaders are treated? It's very shameful for the BJP and PM Modi should look into this matter."

READ | Priyanka Vadra's Drama Due To 'competition Among 2 Parties', BJP Not One Of Them: UP Dy CM

READ | CRPF Statement Lays Bare How Priyanka Vadra Flouted Security; Rubbishes Congress Claims

Priyanka Vadra: 'UP Police attacked, choked me'

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's vehicle in Lucknow when she was going to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who is in jail in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city. After this, Priyanka Vadra had taken a ride on Congress Dheeraj Gurjar's scooter.

She had also alleged that when she tried to go on foot, she was stopped and then attempted to travel on a scooter to the family's house. She added that the police physically assaulted her by pulling her and choking her.

READ | UP Police Refute Priyanka Gandhi's 'strangulation' Claims, Says 'car Used Unplanned Route'

READ | Captain Amarinder Singh Hails 'ace Attacker' MiG-27 As 'Bahadur' Takes Final Flight

Published:
