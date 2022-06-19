Punjab CM Stops Convoy For Passerby Voicing Against Agnipath, Vows To Take Necessary Steps

As violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continue, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's convoy on Sunday was stopped by a passerby who expressed his displeasure over the military recruitment programme, following which, the CM held the man's hand and discussed the issue. This comes after the Punjab CM earlier criticised the recruitment policy and lashed out at the Centre, claiming that the BJP-led government is going to keep soldiers on rent.

While holding the passerby's hand, CM Mann reportedly said that what the Central government is doing is wrong and that he would make sure to be present if MPs are asked to discuss the scheme.

The reason why Punjab loves @BhagwantMann ❤️



Punjab CM STOPPED his roadshow for #SangrurBypoll to listen to a youth protesting against #AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/PVXiTU0MYI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 19, 2022

Punjab CM demands rollback of Agnipath scheme

On Friday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticised the recruitment policy and lashed out at the Centre, claiming that the BJP-led government is going to keep soldiers on rent. Punjab CM Mann had added that the country "does not need an army on rent" and demanded that the scheme be rolled back. Mann had also pointed out that the young aspirants are ready to serve but at the end of their tenure, they will be out and will not receive a pension.

"We can't keep soldiers on rent. How can we make them ex-soldiers merely at age of 21? They protect the country in harsh conditions. We don't need the military on rent. Agnipath scheme must be taken back. A soldier should be allowed to serve till his heart's content and not just for 4 years," the Punjab CM said.

Defence Minister chairs crucial meet on Agnipath scheme

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on the Agnipath scheme at his residence. As per the inside details accessed by Republic TV, the meeting focused on ensuring a quick rollout of the 'Agnipath' scheme as protests over the Aginpath Scheme intensify.

On June 18, the Defence Minister had held a meeting with the top brass of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force at his residence. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen BS Raju attended the meeting. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande could not participate in the meeting as he was in Hyderabad on an official tour.