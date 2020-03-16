The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BIG: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Bullish About Contesting 2022 Assembly Elections

Politics

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday asserted that he will be contesting the next Assembly elections in the state. 

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Punjab

Setting all the speculation to rest, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday asserted that he will be contesting the next assembly elections in the state. On a lighter note, he stated, “I am still quite young. Do you think I’m too old to fight the polls?" The Chief Minister had held a press conference to mark the third anniversary of his government. 

On Navjot Singh Sidhu's role

Speaking about party MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's current role, the Chief Minister stated that Sidhu was still a part of the Congress party. He further added that they will consider Sidhu's wishes while taking any decision. Captain Amarinder Singh added that he had known Sidhu since he was two years old and that he had no issues with him. 

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister refused to comment on Madhya Pradesh's political crisis as it is "their internal issue." 

Read: 'Safety, health more important': Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia post meeting with IPL GC

Punjab Assembly elections

The next Punjab Assembly elections will be contested in 2022 to elect the 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The current Assembly which was elected in 2017 is set to expire on March 27, 2022. 

Read: Fifth Congress MLA resigns in Gujarat; CM Rupani alleges Cong tried to bribe Dy CM Patel

During the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress led by Captain Amarinder Singh had unseated the SAD-BJP government led by Parkash Singh Badal, and had also defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking about the AAP which is ruling in Delhi, Singh stated that there was no comparison between Punjab and the national capital as the latter had no farmers or police to take care of.

Read: 'We are doing our work, no one needs to panic': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Coronavirus

Read: Days after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu launches "Jeetega Punjab" YouTube channel

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES