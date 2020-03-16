BIG: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Bullish About Contesting 2022 Assembly Elections

Setting all the speculation to rest, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday asserted that he will be contesting the next assembly elections in the state. On a lighter note, he stated, “I am still quite young. Do you think I’m too old to fight the polls?" The Chief Minister had held a press conference to mark the third anniversary of his government.

On Navjot Singh Sidhu's role

Speaking about party MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's current role, the Chief Minister stated that Sidhu was still a part of the Congress party. He further added that they will consider Sidhu's wishes while taking any decision. Captain Amarinder Singh added that he had known Sidhu since he was two years old and that he had no issues with him.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister refused to comment on Madhya Pradesh's political crisis as it is "their internal issue."

Punjab Assembly elections

The next Punjab Assembly elections will be contested in 2022 to elect the 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The current Assembly which was elected in 2017 is set to expire on March 27, 2022.

During the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress led by Captain Amarinder Singh had unseated the SAD-BJP government led by Parkash Singh Badal, and had also defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking about the AAP which is ruling in Delhi, Singh stated that there was no comparison between Punjab and the national capital as the latter had no farmers or police to take care of.

