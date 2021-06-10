Punjab CM Trashes Sidhu’s Close Aide's Charges Of Keeping 'dossiers' Of Party Colleagues

Amid the internal unrest in Punjab Congress with CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu at loggerheads, Captain Amarinder Singh has hit back at allegations levelled by MLA Pargat Singh, a close aide of Navjyot Singh Sidhu.

MLA Pargat Singh asked the chief minister to come clean on dossiers being submitted to the three-member panel led by Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge. Reportedly, the dossiers have the details of rebel MLAs and party members.

Media reports on dossiers of MLAs&ministers submitted to Congress committee doing the rounds.Want to tell Capt Amarinder Singh that he must tell publicly who're these corrupt people.Want to tell him that this is his confession that he's running corrupt govt: Cong MLA Pargat Singh pic.twitter.com/PS5BxIdxOr — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

To this, Captain Amarinder has hit back saying he has never submitted any dossiers of party colleagues in his entire career and that his "mantra for governance is trust and transparency”. The Punjab CM's media advisor took to Twitter to put out the version of Captain Amarinder against the allegations of MLA Pargat Singh.

Punjab CM @capt_amarinder trashes allegations of MLA Pargat Singh on keeping “dossiers” of party colleagues. Says, “never done such things in my entire political career. My mantra for governance is trust and transparency”. pic.twitter.com/lfQacKb9Mb — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) June 10, 2021

While addressing a press conference, Pargat Singh questioned the Punjab CM over the irrigation scam, asking him why no action had been initiated against three IAS officers and two politicians. “In the Rs 1,200 crore scam involving engineer Suriderpal Singh Pehalwan, no bureaucrat or politician has been questioned as had involvement of more people,” he added.

Crisis in Punjab Congress

Meanwhile, Congress top leadership has decided to let Captain Amarinder Singh continue as the Chief Minister. While maintaining that the seniority of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who spearheaded Congress to victory in the 2017 Punjab elections, has to be respected, Priyanka Vadra has reportedly summoned Sidhu to Delhi and assured him that his growing popularity will be rewarded.

As per sources, in its recommendations to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the three-member panel has highlighted that Sidhu is important for the party but he cannot be given the top-most post in the state. Moreover, the committee has recommended two Deputy CMs for Punjab, with one of them likely to be Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sources have reported that some MLAs are unhappy with CM Captain Amarinder Singh but will not oppose him. The final decision is expected to be taken on Friday as interim party chief Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting with the three-member panel.