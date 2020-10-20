Punjab CM Urges Prez For Assent To Bill Blocking Centre's Farm Laws; Warns Of Legal Action

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that state government will go for a legal course of action if the President does not approve the three Bills unanimously passed Punjab Assembly. Speaking to reporters after the passage of bills, the CM apprised that he has also sought an appointment from President Ram Nath Kovind between November 2-5.

"It(bill) first goes to Governor, then to President. If it doesn't happen then we have legal methods too. I hope the Governor approves it because it is unanimous. I've also sought an appointment from President between Nov 2-5. The entire Vidhan Sabha will go to him. If the President will not sign the bills, then Punjab Govt will go for a legal course," said the Punjab CM.

He further stated that the Punjab government has adopted a resolution against Centre's Farm Bills, adding that the government of India cannot reject the voice of Punjab.

"The Bills have become an Act at the Parliament but Vidhan Sabha unanimously rejected those Acts. We've adopted a resolution and have come here together. We gave copies of the resolution to the Governor and requested him to approve it. The government of India cannot reject the voice of Punjab," said Capt Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Assembly unanimously passes Bills against farm laws

In a special session of the Punjab Assembly, all the legislators on Tuesday unanimously cleared three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws passed by the Parliament. The Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce Promotion & Facilitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 ensures that wheat or paddy cannot be purchased except for a price equal to or greater than the Minimum Support Price. Anyone buying below the MSP shall be imprisoned for three years.

The second bill- The Essential Commodities (Special Provision & Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to protect consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agriculture produce. On the other hand, The Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services(Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides that no sale or purchase of wheat and paddy under a farming agreement shall take place below the MSP. Besides this, another bill was cleared to ensure that the land of farmers up to 2.5 acres cannot be attached in any recovery proceedings.

Except for BJP MLAs who were absent from the House, the Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the Centre's farm laws and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

