Punjab CM visits dead soldier’s family, hands over Rs 1 cr cheque

Ferozepur, Jul 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited deceased soldier Kuldeep Singh’s family here and handed over a Rs 1 crore cheque to them.

Sepoy Singh, a resident of Lohke Kalan village in Ferozepur, died while on duty at the Indo-China border in Ladakh on July 10.

Mann told Singh’s family that the state government was duty bound to help them at this moment.

“Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to them (family members) as a mark of respect for his (soldier’s) supreme sacrifice for the country," an official statement said.

ਫ਼ਿਰੋਜ਼ਪੁਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਵਾਸੀ 21ਵੀਂ ਸਿੱਖ ਰੈਜੀਮੈਂਟ ਦੇ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਜਵਾਨ ਕੁਲਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੋ ਭਾਰਤ-ਚੀਨ ਸਰਹੱਦ ‘ਤੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਸਨ..ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ..



ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਵਜੋਂ ₹1 ਕਰੋੜ ਦੀ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ 'ਚ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਹਰ ਸੰਭਵ ਮਦਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹਾਂਗੇ .. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 22, 2022

It said Mann, along with AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had promised the people during a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the state earlier that Rs 1 crore financial assistance will be given to the family of a soldier attaining martyrdom while on duty.

"Fulfilling his promise, the chief minister handed over the cheque to the family at their native village," the statement said.

It said Rs 1 crore included Rs 95 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the Department of Defence Services and Welfare.