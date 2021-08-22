Punjab CM Warns Sidhu’s PPCC Advisors Against Making 'atrocious' Anti-national Remarks

Punjab's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday took the case of the advisors of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu-Malwinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg. Referring to their recent comments on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Amarinder Singh underlined that they could prove 'potentially dangerous' to the peace and stability of the state and the country.

Warning them against making such 'atrocious' comments in the future, the Punjab CM suggested that they rather stick to advising Sidhu.

'Totally misplaced and antagonistic': Amarinder Singh

In a tweet, Malvinder Singh Mali wrote, “Kashmir is a separate country, and India and Pakistan are illegal occupants. It belongs to the people of Kashmir.”

Taking his case, Amarinder Singh stated, “Kashmir was and is an inalienable part of India". On the contrary, Mali had effectively and inexplicably toed Islamabad’s line.

“This is totally anti-national,” Amarinder said, also slamming Mali for failing to withdraw his statement despite the widespread condemnation it had evoked from other parties and also from within the Congress.

Moving on to Pyare Lal Garg's statement that criticism of Pakistan by him was 'not in the interest of Punjab', Amarinder Singh said Sidhu’s advisor was clearly disconnected from the ground reality.

“The fact, which every Punjabi and in fact every Indian knows, is that Pakistan’s threat to us is real. Every day they are pushing weapons and drugs into Punjab via drones in a brazen attempt to destabilize our state and our nation. Punjabi soldiers are dying at the borders at the hands of Pak-backed forces,” pointed out the Chief Minister, dubbing Garg’s remarks as irrational and unjustified.

“Garg may have forgotten the thousands of Punjabi lives lost in the fire of Pak-backed terrorism of the 1980s and 1990s, but I have not. Nor have the people of Punjab. And we will continue to do everything in our power to fight off Pakistan’s dangerous games,” asserted Captain Amarinder, urging Garg not to undermine the sacrifices of Punjabis with his outrageous, irresponsible, and politically motivated statements.

Having taken the case of both Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg, Amarinder Singh advised Navjot Singh Sidhu to rein in his advisors before they end up doing 'more damage' to India’s interests.