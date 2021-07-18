Punjab CM Wasn't Personally Informed About Sidhu's Elevation To Party Chief: Sources

The Indian National Congress has snubbed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and appointed cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President. According to Republic TV sources, Captain was not personally informed about Sidhu's appointment as the party's state chief. The CM learnt about it through other channels, sources said.

Sources further informed that the announcement of Sidhu's appointment was not communicated to Amarinder Singh by the Party's leadership. The decision comes as a major setback to the Chief Minister and other Congress leaders who had resisted the party's decision to elevate the cricketer-turned-politician to the state party unit chief.

"AICC President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," the order read.

In a nervous balancing act, the grand old party also compromised its own formula by appointing four working presidents. These include Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

The major development in the Punjab Congress leadership comes months after infighting within the state party unit and a growing rift between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh.

Earlier in the day, 10 party MLAs in a letter urged the Congress High Command to "not to let down" the Chief Minister "due to whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well-entrenched" in the state.

The MLAs also demanded that Sidhu should issue a public apology to Punjab CM "so that the party and government can function in tandem."

Sidhu had repeatedly attacked Amarinder Singh-led government over the purported delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the following police firing. He had also called Amarinder Singh and the Badals the "two powerful families" whom he accused of controlling the state and neglecting the state's interests for their vested interests.