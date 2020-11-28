Punjab CM Welcomes Amit Shah's 'early Talks' Offer, Urges Farmers To Reciprocate Gesture

On Saturday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh welcomed Union Home Amit Shah's statement that the Centre is willing to advance the talks with the protesting farmers. Maintaining that this move was in the best interest of everyone, Singh requested farmers to reciprocate Shah's offer by shifting to the Nirankari Samagam Ground and ensuring early discussions to resolve their issues. According to the Punjab CM, both sides can come to a solution only by sitting across the table.

He reminded the farmer unions that the purpose of their protest was not to inconvenience people but to build pressure on the Union government. Stressing that the farmers had won half the battle already, the senior Congress leader urged them to make most of the opportunity to resolve the ongoing crisis. Moreover, the Punjab CM added that his government is ready to extend full cooperation to these negotiations and mediate if required. Thousands of farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Amit Shah's intervention

Breaking his silence on the farmers' protests earlier in the day, Amit Shah assured that the Centre would deliberate on each and every demand of the farmers. At the same time, he urged them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari where all arrangements are in place. Shah mentioned that the farmers will get the permission of the Delhi police to step up a stage and carry out their protests in a structured manner. The Union Home Minister's intervention comes amid the refusal of a section of farmers to accept the Nirankari Samagam Ground as the protest site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "If they (farmers) carry out their protest in a peaceful and democratic manner by going to the allocated place instead of roads, this will reduce the difficulty of farmers as well as commuters. If the farmer unions feel that the talks should take place before December 3, I want to assure that the Indian government is ready to talk to you immediately after you shift the agitation to this place in a structured manner."

