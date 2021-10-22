Punjab CM Writes To PM Modi Over Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction; Wants Order Repealed

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider giving more powers to Border Security Force in the state and restore the status quo that existed before October 11 notification expanding BSF's jurisdiction. Channi also sought an appointment with PM Modi to discuss this matter.

In a letter to PM Modi, Channi said that BSF's primary duty was to guard and secure the international border and to act as the first line of defence. He said that beyond the border areas, policing is the responsibility of state and local police.

"Moreover, the Punjab Police is a professional force fully competent to handle any law & order situation within the State. The Chief Minister revealed that Punjab Police dealt with terrorism effectively in the past, which would not have been possible without effective coordination between Punjab Police and Central agencies," the statement said.

He also informed that joint operations which have been conducted successfully by BSF and Punjab Police against drug traffickers and terrorist modules. He apprised PM Modi that the police and law and order are subjects under the state list and are looked after by the states.

"By conferring powers of police officers to search, seizure and arrest persons upon BSF officers, not only for prevention of offences punishable under various Acts but also for any cognizable offence punishable under any other Central Act without consulting the State Governments or obtaining their concurrence, amounts to encroachment upon the powers and role of State by the Centre," Channi said adding Centre is attempting to weaken the spirit of federalism and disturb the federal structure of the constitution.

BSF jurisdiction along 3 border states extended

Last week, the Centre empowered BSF to conduct searches, seizures, arrests within a 50 km radius of territories along the international border in Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. The government had said that this will ensure 'zero tolerance' against terrorism. The Home Ministry took the decision "in the excise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 129 of the Border Security Force Act, 1948 (47 of 1968)."

Now, the BSF officers have been authorised to arrest the suspect or any person against whom a complaint has been made or inputs have been received.

Meanwhile, in five northeastern states- Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur- BSF's jurisdiction has been decreased by 20 km, where earlier it had authority up to 80 km. In Gujarat, the guarding organisation's jurisdiction has been set at 50 km from the previous 80 km.