Punjab CM's Staff Members Test COVID Positive; Channi To Join PM Modi's Event Virtually

Ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's rally in Bhatinda, two members from the CM's staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, this also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur. Reportedly, CM Channi, who was going to be present at PM's stone foundation laying ceremony of PGIMER’s Satellite Centre, will now join the event virtually.

Two members of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's staff test positive for COVID-19:

#BREAKING | Two members of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's staff test positive for COVID-19



Watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/sn8X4BYvj0 — Republic (@republic) January 5, 2022

PM Modi to reach Punjab today

The Prime Minister is set to reach the district and lay the foundation stone for several key projects worth crores. PM Modi's schedule in Punjab's Ferozepur includes:

Foundation stone of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Key Sikh religious sites to get improved connectivity; reaching Vaishno Devi to also become easier

4 lane upgradation of Amritsar – Una section to be done; to connect four major national highways

Foundation stone of strategic Mukerian – Talwara new Broad Gauge rail line to be laid; to provide all – weathered connectivity in the area

Health infrastructure to get major boost in the region

Foundation stone of PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur to be laid

Punjab govt to take a call on restricting political rallies

The Punjab government is now set to make a decision on imposing restrictions on political rallies in the state. Punjab Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said that he 'personally feels they should not be held'. The minister cited the examples of shutting schools and said that people should be wary of crowds in public.

As Punjab witnesses several crowded rallies ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, health minister OP Soni said that the Centre's rules do not forbid such events. He added that the rallies could be stopped and the state would soon take a decision on the same.

"I think that if we can close schools and colleges then rallies should also not happen. As per the central govt’s guidelines, there are no restrictions on rallies," Soni said.

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed night curfew, shut down educational institutions and cut down the occupancy of cinema halls by 50% in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to the new guidelines, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities have been prohibited between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Meanwhile, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutions, shall remain closed until January 15.