Last Updated:

Punjab CM's Staff Members Test COVID Positive; Channi To Join PM Modi's Event Virtually

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's two staff members have tested COVID-19 positive and CM will now visually join PM Modi's foundation-laying event.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: CharanjitSinghChanni_Facebook/Pixabay


Ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's rally in Bhatinda, two members from the CM's staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, this also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur. Reportedly, CM Channi, who was going to be present at PM's stone foundation laying ceremony of PGIMER’s Satellite Centre, will now join the event virtually.

Two members of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's staff test positive for COVID-19:

PM Modi to reach Punjab today

The Prime Minister is set to reach the district and lay the foundation stone for several key projects worth crores. PM Modi's schedule in Punjab's Ferozepur includes:

READ | Punjab Dy CM bats for restriction on political rallies; says CM Channi will make the call
  • Foundation stone of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway
  • Key Sikh religious sites to get improved connectivity; reaching Vaishno Devi to also become easier
  • 4 lane upgradation of Amritsar – Una section to be done; to connect four major national highways
  • Foundation stone of strategic Mukerian – Talwara new Broad Gauge rail line to be laid; to provide all – weathered connectivity in the area
  • Health infrastructure to get major boost in the region
  • Foundation stone of PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur to be laid

Punjab govt to take a call on restricting political rallies

The Punjab government is now set to make a decision on imposing restrictions on political rallies in the state. Punjab Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said that he 'personally feels they should not be held'. The minister cited the examples of shutting schools and said that people should be wary of crowds in public.

READ | Punjab polls: PM Modi to visit Ferozepur today, projects worth ₹ 42,750 cr to be laid

As Punjab witnesses several crowded rallies ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, health minister OP Soni said that the Centre's rules do not forbid such events. He added that the rallies could be stopped and the state would soon take a decision on the same.

READ | Amarinder Singh affirms 'only BJP can take care of Punjab'; highlights state's key issues

"I think that if we can close schools and colleges then rallies should also not happen. As per the central govt’s guidelines, there are no restrictions on rallies," Soni said.

READ | Congress unveils youth employment guarantee scheme in Punjab; 1 lakh jobs within a year

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed night curfew, shut down educational institutions and cut down the occupancy of cinema halls by 50% in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to the new guidelines, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities have been prohibited between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Meanwhile, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutions, shall remain closed until January 15.

READ | NCW takes cognisance of Malika Handa's complaint, writes to Punjab Chief Secy
Tags: Punjab, COVID-19, PM Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND