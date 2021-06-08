Punjab Cong Chief, AICC In-charge To Be Replaced; Panel To Submit Report Today: Sources

The three-member panel formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to submit its report on the Punjab internal tussle to the party high command on Tuesday. This committee comprising of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat was constituted on May 28 in the wake of the increasing rift between the Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Amarinder Singh factions. In this process, it met Sidhu, the Punjab CM, MLAs and MPs to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

As per sources, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar may be replaced with Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa, Sidhu, MLA Pargat Singh, Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari emerging as the top contenders for the post. Meanwhile, Harish Rawat wants to be relieved because of health issues and the Uttarakhand elections according to sources. The names doing the rounds for AICC in-charge of Punjab are Kharge, Agarwal and Harish Chaudhary. While Amarinder Singh shall be retained as the CM, there is a possibility of the cricketer-turned-politician to be elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The rift between Sidhu and Punjab CM widens

After winning the Amritsar East seat on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls by a margin of 42,809 votes, Sidhu was inducted into the Cabinet. However, a series of events led to the ex-swashbuckling batsman tendering his resignation from the Cabinet in July 2019. These include the Punjab CM openly slamming Sidhu for his 2018 visit to Pakistan where he hugged Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, losing key portfolios and denial of ticket to Navjot Kaur Sidhu in the 2019 General Election.

While the former cricketer continues to be an MLA, he has maintained a distance from party activities. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive. The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit.

Moreover, he contended that the cricketer-turned-politician wanted to join some other party. Ruling out the possibility of replacing Sunil Jakhar as the Punjab Congress president, the CM asserted that he would oppose the suggestion of giving the top post to Sidhu. Additionally, he also dismissed the claim of the ex-BJP MP on the Deputy CM's position. Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-politician has dared Amarinder Singh to take action amid speculation that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau is investigating some allegations against him and his aides.