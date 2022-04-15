Punjab Cong Chief Exudes Confidence In Party's Return To Victory; Says Snubbed By Sidhu

Nearly a month after the Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Congress' new chief Amarinder Singh Raja has spoken about the drubbing the grand old party faced in the bygone polls. On Friday, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring acknowledged his party's defeat and asserted that it faced a big defeat in the Assembly elections. However, he also maintained that the party matters should be discussed within the party. This comes as the Congress Disciplinary Committee has sent notices to former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar over his public conduct against the party lines in recent times.

"We had a big loss and we lost the elections. Congress is a family and the matter should stay within the party. I can only request him that there are party forums and he should raise his issues there," said Amarinder Singh Raja.

The Punjab Congress chief also exuded confidence that the grand old party will emerge victorious again soon. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh Raja also stated that he reached out to former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, however, revealed that he did not answer his call. It is pertinent to note that Sidhu resigned from the party chief's position after the drubbing in the bygone polls.

"I called Sidhu sir but he didn't answer the call. Sidhu is heading to Sangrahal for some meeting. Its sad when someone is removed from the party. I will request Ministers to stop supporting the rebel ministers. If someone is meeting to make Congress strong then we will support that. But action will be taken if yo u do something to make the party weak," he added

Punjab Assembly elections

The Congress party managed to bag only 18 seats. The party also had the lowest tally post the 1997 election. Its vote share fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Sitting Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats from which he contested - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he had represented in the Assembly since 2007. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment after losing his seat to a debutante AAP candidate. Barring for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all 12 ministers lost their respective seats.

With ANI inputs