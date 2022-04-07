Punjab Cong Infighting Goes On Unabated; Sidhu's Protest Turns Into Battle With Youth Prez

As the reports of infighting in the Punjab Congress continue to remain unabated, a clash of words was witnessed between Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Singh Dhillon and former Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday. It was during a protest carried out by the Congress leaders in Chandigarh against the growing inflation in the state when Dhillon interrupted Sidhu during his speech as the former Congress chief went on to attack his own party leaders including Charanjit Singh Channi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, while addressing the protest started by attacking former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and then launched a direct attack on former Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, holding him responsible for the party's defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections held earlier this year. Furthermore, he also took a dig at the former CM over ED raids on his nephew Bhupinder Singh.

Claiming that many of the party leaders are doing a "loot maar" in the state, Sidhu said that he won't take the names of those responsible for the party's defeat. However, in an immediate reaction to this, Congress Youth President, Brinder Dhillon who was also at the protest, started countering Sidhu and challenged him to take the names of the leaders. Following this, a heated argument erupted, due to which the protest had to be called off.

Later, on being confronted by Republic TV regarding his dispute with the Congress Youth President, Navjot Singh Sidhu clearly refused to answer any questions. "I have said everything on the stage and now I have nothing to say", Sidhu said while walking away.

Congress stage protests in Chandigarh

While the decision over the next Punjab Congress President is yet to be taken, as former CM Channi is nowhere to be seen after the party lost the state Assembly elections, Sidhu still seems to remain active on the political front, carrying out protests and demonstrations.

On Thursday, the former party president had staged a protest in Chandigarh against the rising inflation in the state. He has also been taking direct hits at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the AAP-led government.

Image: PTI/Facebook/@BrinderSinghDhillon