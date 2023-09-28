Punjab Cong MLA Sukhpal Khaira Arrest: All You Need To Know About The Case

Punjab Police on Thursday (September 28) arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in connection with a 2015 drug case. The arrest was executed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, following an unprecedented raid at Khaira's residence. The Congress leader, on his part, voiced his concerns, suggesting that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is orchestrating a conspiracy against him.

The Congress MLA has been named in two cases that date back to 2015. The first one is related to the unearthing of a cross-border drug smuggling racket in Fazilka, Punjab, leading to the seizure of heroin, gold biscuits, weapons, cartridges and Pakistani SIM cards. The second case involves an alleged fake passport racket being run in Delhi.

At least nine smugglers, including Gurdev Singh, Manjit Singh, Harbans Singh and Subhash Chander, were sentenced in October 2017 in connection with the Fazilka case. The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet that stated that Khaira was closely associated with Gurdev Singh, the leader of the Fazilka drug smuggling racket, and is accused of having sheltered him.

ED Files Charge Sheet

ED filed the charge sheet against Khaira and the nine accused in the competent court under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in January 2022.

In the money laundering case emanating from the NDPS Act case, the charge sheet stated that Sukhpal Singh Khaira has utilised proceeds of crime to meet expenditure incurred on weddings and has attempted to mislead the investigation by stating that he has availed agriculture limit facilities from banks.

According to the ED charge sheet, Gurdev Singh (one of the nine accused) has smuggled heroin several times and received funds from Major Singh Bajwa through international money transfering service Western Union. The ED charge sheet further notes that he was in close contact with Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and he had borne expenses incurred on account of the election campaign of Sukhpal Singh Khaira and paid in cash out of the proceeds of crime generated from the smuggling of heroin. In return, Khaira had allegedly provided protection for the illegal trade in heroin.

A police investigation established that Sukhpal Singh Khaira was in contact with Manjit Singh, the driver of Gurdev Singh, the ex-sarpanch, and his sister Charanjit Kaur from February 27, 2015, to March 8, 2015, on his own mobile number and also on the mobile phones of his PSO Joga Singh and PA Manish.

What are the accusations against Kharia?

The primary accusations against Khaira include supporting an international gang of smugglers, having sheltered them, receiving financial benefits from drug traffickers, and enjoying the proceeds of crime.