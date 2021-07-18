Punjab Cong Rejig: MP Bajwa Asserts Final Decision Rests With High Command, Loyalty Key

Amid major political change expected in Punjab's Congress unit, party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa asserted that conditions are put forward by the party's leadership. Bajwa during his conversation with Republic Media Network on Sunday said that the party leadership has appealed that the position must be given to the one who is a Congress loyalist. Maintaining that the decision rests on the Congress President only, the party MP also said that the position must be given keeping the seniority level in view.

"Our only appeal as a party leadership is that the position should be given to the one- who is loyal to the party, his seniority must also be taken into consideration, high-command must check how competent he is and if his work lies at the grass-root level. This is our appeal to them," added Pratap Singh Bajwa.

The party MP spoke ahead of the meeting with all the members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha scheduled to discuss the letter written by the farmers' union- Samyukt Kisan Morcha on protest against new farm laws if demands of highlighting farmers' issue not raised in Parliament.

Punjab Congress crisis

Back-to-back updates are getting reported as an official announcement is expected from Congress' high-command regarding Sidhu's position and Captain Amarinder Singh's future. On Sunday, 10 MLAs openly urged the party high command not to let down the Chief Minister by writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi. This includes Harminder Singh Gill, Fateh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh GP, Kuldip Singh Vaid, Balwinder Singh Laddi, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Joginderpal, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Pirmal Singh Khalsa and Sukhpal Singh Khaira. While acknowledging that Navjot Singh Sidhu is an "asset" to the party, they frowned upon his public criticism of Congress and the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, earlier sources had reported that Congress is considering Sidhu for the post of the PPCC President to which Punjab's CM and rival Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed displeasure. Sources revealed that two new names for working president have been suggested by the top brass. The names of Manish Tiwari and Vijay Inder Singla have been doing the rounds amid the Punjab Congress infighting.

On Saturday, Amarinder Singh had sent a chopper for Harish Rawat to Delhi and he was accompanied by Cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora back to Chandigarh. After his arrival, Rawat had met Amarinder Singh at his residence to discuss the final restructuring of the state party ahead of the assembly elections. Moreover, Punjab's party head also discussed the letter written that Captain to interim President Sonia Gandhi which raised objections over Sidhu’s appointment as the PPCC chief.