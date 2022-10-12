In an unexpected move, Punjab Congress on Wednesday welcomed the High Court's decision of quashing the FIRs registered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against BJP's Tajinder Bagga and poet Kumar Vishwas. After coming to power in Punjab, AAP registered a case against Vishwas under various sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC) over his alleged inflammatory statements against Arvind Kejriwal. On the other hand, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on May 6 for his criticism of the AAP supremo.

Punjab Congress welcomes FIR cancellation against Tajinder Bagga & Kumar Vishwas

Taking to Twitter, Congress state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High court's move to cancel the FIRs and went on to lambast the Bhagwant Mann government. Warring accused AAP of registering similar cases against the leaders of his party which are not true. He claimed that the accusations of the AAP government against Congress will also fall flat and the court's decisions will be in their favour.

"We welcome the cancellation of the FIR against Dr. Kumar Vishwas and Tajinder Bagga by Honourable Punjab and Haryana High Court. Punjab's AAP government has registered similar vendetta FIRs against Punjab Congress leaders also. Those cases will also fall flat in the court of law. Hope government learns the right lessons".

What did the High Court say?

In his order, Justice Anoop Chitkara made it clear that Bagga's statement against Kejriwal did not seek an armed rebellion and was not a cause to assault. While the Punjab Police highlighted the criminal history of the BJP spokesperson, the HC observed that there is nothing to assume that he is a habitual offender or an anti-social element. It also noted that he was well within his rights to make people aware of the response of an opposition leader being a political activist and an official spokesperson of a political party.

The HC added, "Even otherwise, a perusal of such tweets show that same are part of a political campaign. There is nothing in the investigation that the petitioner's statement created or would have created any communal campaign. Thus, even if all the allegations made in the complaint and subsequent investigation from social media posts, are true and correct at face value, they would not amount to a hate speech and no case against the petitioner is made out."

As per the FIR, the complainant expressed his grievance that some 10-12 unknown masked men stopped him and other AAP supporters in villages on April 12, called them 'Khalistani', and tried to assault them. While they ran away, it was alleged that this was a result of Vishwas alluding to Kejriwal's involvement with certain anti-social elements in interviews on February 16 and 17. However, the HC ruled that there is no prima facie material connecting the aforesaid incident to the interviews given by the former AAP leader.

"The petitioner being a social educator while sharing the alleged exchange that took place with his ex-associate cannot be said to have spewed the venom. There is nothing to infer any intention to divide the classes on communal lines. The petitioner was not one of the 10-12 unknown persons who allegedly waylaid the complainant. There is no prima facie material connecting the incident of April 12, 2022, with the interviews of the petitioner, and there are missing links," Justice Chitkara affirmed.

