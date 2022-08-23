Punjab Cong Workers Protest Against Bharat Bhushan's Arrest; 'AAP Doing Revenge Politics'

On Tuesday, the Congress workers staged massive protests a day after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allotment of transportation tenders. A large crowd gathered outside the vigilance office in Ludhiana following the Bhusan's arrest citing political vendetta by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government. The workers raised slogans against the authorities, burned effigies, and demanded the release of their minister.

Congress Punjab unit President Amarinder Singh Raja Vading addressed a press conference outside the Vigilance Bureau and claimed that AAP has no solid evidence and is just making up a conspiracy to defame the opposition to cover up its own failures.

Ex-Congress Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu Arrested

On Monday, Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau team from Ludhiana. According to an official statement, "A case was registered against former minister of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday in the scam of allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles". An inquiry is underway and more officials of the food and civil supplies department are under the scanner, it had stated.

During the ex-Congress Minister's arrest, party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu engaged in a verbal argument with the vigilance team, sources revealed. He said, "This is revenge arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to take revenge after we exposed their party. Look at what the CBI and the ED are doing to Manish Sisodia in Delhi." The entire action happened in a salon in Ludhiana, from where Bharat Bhushan Ashu was picked up by the officials.

It is important to mention that Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other prominent Congress leaders had staged a protest outside the Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali, hours before his arrest. The Congressmen accused the AAP-led government of 'working with a sense of revenge'. However, despite the high-voltage drama, vigilance refused to meet them. After Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, this is the second minister from the previous Congress government to have been arrested by the AAP government on charges of corruption.

(Image: ANI/Republic)