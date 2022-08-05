Punjab Congress Again In Crisis; Leaders Question Sonia, Rahul For Roping In 'outsiders'

Dissent voices have once again started to grow in the Punjab unit of Congress with senior leaders making massive allegations on August 5. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, senior leader Rana Gurjeet Singh can be heard questioning the Congress high command for roping in, who he referred to as outsiders, into the party. Another senior party leader, Sukhjinder Randhawa agreeing with Gurjeet, said that it was not acceptable that any outsider should decide the fate of the Punjab Congress.

The statements were given by Randhawa and Gurjeet on the sidelines of the massive protest organised by the party in the state against the rising prices, and the Goods and Services Tax among others. The crowd before which the veteran leader made the statements were holding placards with cylinder and fuel images. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the incumbent state President of the party was seen leading the protest. There was a buzz on social media that Warring did not give importance to Gurjeet and Randhawa among other senior members.

Amarinder Singh's resignation & Congress' fall in Punjab

On April 22, Amarinder Singh Warring formally took over as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief. Warring took charge of the high post after the grand-old party's abysmal performance in the Punjab assembly elections that concluded on March 10, with Aam Aadmi Party winning a thumping majority. Congress, which had the government in the state, won just 18 seats, down from 77 five years ago.

Notably, months before the elections, the then Congress President of Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu had carried out a protest against the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, leading to his ouster, and Charanjit Singh Channi taking over the post. Sidhu, however, was still not satisfied and went out and about condemning the choice of Channi as CM, a post he had been eyeing. Much to his dismay, Channi held the post until Bhagwant Mann took over.

Image: PTI, Republic World