Punjab: Congress Appoints SFJ Leader's Brother As Genco Ltd Head, SAD Demands Explanation

Alleging it to be open terror appeasement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly opposed Punjab Government's move of appointing Balwinder Singh as the new chairman of the Punjab Genco Ltd. Balwinder Singh is the brother of the Khalistani organisation- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal demands explanation from CM Chani:

Punjab Govt has appointed Sikhs for Justice office bearer's brother (Balwinder Singh Kotlabama) as chairman (of Punjab Genco Ltd). CM (Charanjit Singh) Channi should answer to people on this: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/dJcsgrhgls — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

The SAD leader, while slamming the Congress in Punjab also cited recent comments levelled by PPC President Sidhu on his love for Pakistan.

What is Sikhs for Justice?

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a secessionist organisation supporting the creation of Khalistan. The group is led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh, out of which Paramjit has been designated as terrorist by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Gurpatwant and Hardeep are separatists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited Canada on November 4-5 to probe ongoing terror investigations.

SFJ, in an order to hijack the ongoing farmers' protest had also announced Rs 1 Lakh to the deceased and Rs 25 thousand for the injured farmers who have been protesting at Delhi's borders since the end December. Earlier SFJ had also claimed to have donated money to the United Nations in order to get it to probe the government of India over the farmers' protest.

Congress appoints 1984 Riots accused Jagdish Tytler as permanent invitee to Delhi

Earlier, in October Congress President Sonia Gandhi had appointed 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. The Congress president also formed the Executive Committee and named members to the Communication department, Doctor's Cell, Booth Management Committee and Disciplinary Committee of the party's Delhi unit. Apart from Tytler, former Union Ministers Ajay Maken, Kapil Sibal and Krishna Tirath and ex-MPs Sandeep Dikshit and Kirti Azad are also permanent invitees to the DPCC.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on November 6 said his party will move a resolution in the upcoming Punjab Assembly session seeking his Tytler arrest. He announced that his party will also seek action against the Gandhi family at whose instance the 1984 Sikh massacre was done. Jagdish Tytler - an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots - has been made a permanent invitee to Delhi Congress.