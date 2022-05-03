Punjab Congress Backs Rahul Gandhi Over Nightclub Video; 'BJP Wants To Gain Popularity'

Amid the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's video in a nightclub, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday backed the ex-Congress chief, asserting that the latter had done 'nothing wrong'. Addressing the press, the PPCC chief snubbed the criticism and stated that there was nothing wrong with the video.

With fresh clashes being reported in Jodhpur and tensions simmering in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, a video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad has created a political storm. The video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu.

"Rahul Gandhi has done nothing wrong. Any youngster can go to a club and have a party so what is wrong with that? He has not done anything objectionable in that," said Amrinder Singh Raja Warring while speaking to media. "I have seen the video. What is there in that video? BJP is afraid of Rahul Gandhi because they know that whenever Rahul Gandhi stands up, he will stand like a rock before them. If someone from the BJP wants to gain popularity by circulating a 4-year-old video, then I don't think they would get that popularity. "

Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video goes viral

Taking to his Twitter, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared Rahul Gandhi's party video on Tuesday and stated, "Firstly, I want to clap for the honesty of Congress. I salute them. When Rahul Gandhi was partying at 10 pm, the Congress party's handle was tweeting that there is a crisis in the country and Sahab likes being abroad."

His comment came hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe. As PM Modi embarked on a three-day official visit to Germany, Denmark, and France, Congress had tweeted, "There is a crisis in the country, but Saheb likes being abroad."

The party has defended Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video and said that he was in the country to attend a wedding ceremony.

The viral clip also comes just days after Prashant Kishor dumped his plans to join Congress. The IPAC founder, who had presented a 600-page long power-point presentation to chart out the future course for the grand old party, left the high command with one message, stating, "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."