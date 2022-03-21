Punjab: Congress' Bajwa Says Loyalty, Seniority Must Be Considered For Deciding Leadership

Congress veteran Pratap Singh Bajwa who won a seat in the recently concluded assembly elections of Punjab on Monday asserted that the next party president from his state should be selected based on loyalty and seniority. Bajwa's statement comes days after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Congress' chief after the grand-old party underwent a humiliating defeat in the assembly elections in the state. Bajwa is seen as one of the key contenders from Punjab to take up the responsibility as the party's state chief.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader tendered his resignation from Rajya Sabha to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as the ex-parliamentarian returned to Punjab as a member of the legislative assembly.

While talking to the news agency ANI, Bajwa elaborated his point on who should succeed as the next PCC chief saying, "I leave everything to party high command, three factors need to be looked after. First is the loyalty of the person for the Leader of Opposition and PCC president, the second factor is seniority which should be given a priority. You cannot make Colonel as General overnight. And the last point is the capability of the person if the party wants to win the longer race."

Bajwa on Congress' defeat in Punjab Elections

Speaking on the reason behind the party's drubbing in the recently concluded assembly elections in Punjab, Bajwa blamed the senior-most leaders of the state for not playing their role in the elections. He said, "My take is that there was no effort at the top. Senior-most leadership was not playing in the interest of the party. We need to work together and we must learn from history. If we fight unitedly, we can bring Congress back. Our vote share has also come down." The senior leader later refrained from commenting on the G-23 issue and added that he doesn't maintain contact with the G-23 leaders.

Punjab Elections

Aam Aadmi Party scripted monumental victory by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes.

In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally. This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time

With Inputs from ANI