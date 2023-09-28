Punjab Congress, BJP Speak In One Voice On Sukhpal Khaira's Arrest, Target Mann Govt

In a surprising development, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to be speaking in one voice against the Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab after the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira early Thursday morning. Khaira was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in Chandigarh over his alleged connection with a 2015 drugs case.

Punjab Congress leaders took on the Mann government and called Khaira’s arrest a “political vendetta” and demanded the police to come out with the evidence against the MLA in the almost eight-year-old case.

The BJP, too, accused the AAP government of misusing power to target its political opponents. BJP leader Tarun Chugh stated that under the Mann regime, the state was indulging in “vindictive politics.”

Other opposition leaders in Punjab also took this opportunity to slam the AAP government for arresting the Congress MLA. The AAP and Congress are important constituents of the newly-formed opposition group named I.N.D.I. Alliance but the BSP pointed out that they have been targeting each other.

Bahujan Samaj Party, which is not part of the I.N.D.I. Alliance claimed that Khaira has become a scapegoat. "He (Sukhpal Singh Khaira) has been made a scapegoat. The reality is that these parties who are forming an alliance (INDIA alliance) are doing pressure politics. They are unable to come to any agreement," said BSP MP Malook Nagar, who represents Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency.

The political temperature in Punjab, where AAP and Congress have been taking on each other in spite of being part of the I.N.D.I. Alliance, rose dramatically after Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drugs case early Thursday morning.

Khaira was at his Chandigarh residence when a team of Punjab Police officials led by Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh reached there and announced that he was under arrest in the alleged drugs case. The arrest was carried out at around 6 a.m. with the MLA's son Mehtab Singh Khaira going live on Facebook to show the entire sequence of events.

Following his father's arrest, Mehtab launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said that his father was arrested for exposing the 'drunk face' Bhagwant Mann multiple times. "Sukhpal Singh exposed the drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party. He always stood by the families of those who died of a drug overdose in Punjab. This is what happens (arrest) when somebody speaks against the government," Sukhpal's son, Mehtab, said.