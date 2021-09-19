Punjab: Congress Cancels CLP Meet To Announce CM Pick Directly; Ambika Soni Refuses Post

Hunting for the new Punjab CM, sources reported on Sunday that Congress is vying a Hindu face for Capt Amarinder Singh's successor. Sources stated that at a late-night meeting held at JW Marriott Hotel, Sunil Jakhar and Ambika Soni were discussed as options for CM. The 79-year-old CM Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Ambika Soni refuses CM post

Sources state that many MLAs/ ministers said that if Congress had to appoint a Hindu as CM, Ambika Soni can be a good option. But, many others from the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp, reached out to Priyanka Gandhi and demanded that as Punjab is the only Sikh majority state, the CM of Punjab should be a Sikh - even if it is for 5 months. Moreover, sources said that 5 MLAs are pressing for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the Sikh candidate for interim CM ahead of polls.

On the other hand, top CM pick, Ambika Soni met with Sonia Gandhi at her Delhi residence on Sunday. Soni - a Rajya Sabha MP has previously served as Minister for Information & Broadcast and Tourism in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. She has also been AICC general secretary and is a Congress Working Committee member. However, sources state that Soni has refused the post and all MLAs have been instructed to stay in Chandigarh. Jhakar, on the other hand, was recently made Punjab state chief after Congress failed to win a single seat in 2020 Delhi elections. Jhakar also lost his Gurdaspur seat in 2019 Lok Sabha to BJP's Sunny Deol.

"I was asked to take the CM post. I said no. Two observers are asking each MLA their views. I have always believed that Punjab CM should be a Sikh because it is the only Sikh-majority state in India. I am not going to Chandigarh," she said to reporters in Delhi.

After Capt Amarinder Singh's resignation, the Congress legislative party meet passed two resolutions - lauding Singh's work as CM and empowering Sonia Gandhi to pick the next CM as there was no consensus found in the meeting. While another CLP meeting had been called at 11 AM today, it has now been cancelled as Congress plans to directly announce the CM pick. Singh, who is still in Congress, has specifically said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as CM.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 9.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.