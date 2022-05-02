Punjab Congress Chief Writes To Sonia Gandhi, Seeks Disciplinary Action On Navjot Sidhu

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Harish Chaudhary, in a letter sent to Sonia Gandhi, has demanded disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu, stating that after taking charge as the party's state president, he continuously criticised the Congress government in Punjab, sources said on Monday, as reported by ANI.

When Chaudhry was asked about the specific complaint, he said it was an internal matter of the party. However, sources revealed Punjab's current state president Raja Warring's note has been included in the letter sent to Sonia Gandhi, wherein he has raised objections to the various activities of Congress leader Sidhu, after he took over as Punjab Congress president.

"Having been in-charge of the party's affairs in Punjab from November until now, it has been my observation that Sidhu continuously criticised the functioning of the Congress government terming it corrupt and hand in glove with the Shrimoni Akali Dal," the complaint mentioned.

Sidhu's behaviour objectionable during and after presidency: Harish Chaudhary

According to ANI, Chaudhary also mentioned that he asked Sidhu to avoid criticising the Congress during the elections as it would set a bad precedent but to no avail. Moreover, according to Chaudhary, Navjot Sidhu's behaviour on the day of Raja Warring taking over the office of president also irked many and was inexcusable, when he simply met the incoming president and left the venue whereas senior party members attended the function and showed a collective face to the Congress workers.

"President Sidhu cannot be allowed to portray himself above the party and to set an example for others to breach the party discipline. It is therefore recommended that an explanation must be sought from Shri Sidhu as to why a disciplinary proceeding should not be initiated against," Chaudhary said in his letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, as per sources.

After Navjot Sidhu resigned from his post as the Punjab Congress president on March 16, he was succeded by Raja Warring. Post the dismal performance of the Congress Party in the recent assembly elections in Punjab, which saw AAP overthrow the Congress rule, triggerred the AICC, which asked the party state presidents of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur to step down.

IMAGE: PTI