Punjab Congress Confident CM & Navjot Sidhu Will Work Unitedly For 2022 Poll Victory

Punjab Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla expressed confidence that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the party state unit President Navjot Singh Sidhu will work together to lead the party to victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Aujla acts as a bridge between Singh and Sidhu

In a bid to reunite the two, Aujla added, "All three are senior leaders. Captain Sahab did not say anything on record. We don't know what was said in the meeting." He attested that whatever discussions the party needs to make should be on the party platform. Sidhu Sahab should also say whatever he has to on the party platform. We have to take everyone along. I have confidence that both leaders will work together and help the party win 2022 assembly elections." He also brought up both Sidhu and Capt. Singh's meet with Sonia Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Amarinder Singh had raised concerns in front of Sonia Gandhi regarding the recent statement made by Sidhu. According to party sources, the CM complained to Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu's criticism of his government was not good for its smooth functioning and threw a wrong impression in the public domain. Reportedly he also discussed the long-due cabinet expansion in the state with the INC chief.

Navjot Singh Sidhu met Sonia Gandhi to discuss the 18-point agenda given by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to Amarinder Singh. The letter written by five ministers and seven MLA's from Sidhu's camp had alleged that the Captain was deliberately delaying actions on the issues mentioned in the agenda. The 18 point agenda was the latest point of tussle between the two sides.

Captain Amarinder to meet PM Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Delhi. He is likely to discuss farmer laws and the security situation in Punjab ahead of Independence Day. On Tuesday, the CM met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Last month, Singh wrote a letter to PM Modi and urged him to resume talks with agitating farmers immediately. He had outlined that farmers have been protesting for the past seven months, and their demonstrations have been peaceful more or less. He also had cited "cross-border threat" by ISI-backed groups.

Image Credits: ANI/PTI