Punjab Congress Crisis: Amarinder Singh To Meet Panel Amid Rift With Sidhu, Claim Sources

As the Punjab Congress crisis continues, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has reportedly expressed that he is unhappy with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. According to sources, Amarinder Singh is set to meet the three-member AICC Committee in Delhi which was formed to end the ongoing factionalism in Punjab Congress. Moreover, Singh is also expected to raise the issue related to Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh to meet the three-member committee

The Punjab Chief Minister is likely to raise concerns about Navjot Singh Sidhu to the three-member committee and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, claim sources. In addition, Singh's move also comes ahead of the assembly elections next year. The Punjab Congress has seen growing factionalism as the tussle between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu continues. The state has also witnessed poster war between the two leaders, with several posters across constituencies in the state.

In another development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday met some leaders from Punjab, including Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra. Gandhi has also summoned 13 legislators who have expressed discontent and are opposing CM Captain Amarinder Singh. The 13 MLAs include Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bharat Bhushan Ashu and legislators Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Kushaldeep Singh, Inderbir Bolaria, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Tarsem Singh DC. In addition, Sidhu's key aide Pargat Singh has also received a call from Rahul Gandhi.

The meetings with Rahul Gandhi are set to begin on Tuesday while Amarinder Singh reaches out to the three-member committee formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat. The panel was formed on May 28 to resolve differences between the two leaders ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab Congress crisis

The grand old party's Punjab unit has seen severe infighting recently. The crisis sparked off after party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections. In addition, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections by Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu and his wife have publicly attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. Both leaders had sorted out their differences over an informal lunch, but the tussle began again after Sidhu attacked Singh, specifically after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case.